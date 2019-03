Officials say the Atlantic City Line will resume service on May 24. Officials say the Atlantic City Line will resume service on May 24.

- NJ Transit officials say the Atlantic City Rail Line will full resume service on May 24.

Service was expected to resume in January after a federally mandated positive train control system was installed that didn't happen. Gov. Murphy says it needs to be up and running by May 24.

“We understand that providing this timeline is so important to our customers’ ability to get their lives back to normal,’’ said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “We know that customers were inconvenienced by the service disruptions to the ACRL and the Dinky and I’m pleased that those disruptions will be ending soon.'’

NJ Transportation officials say another problem delayed the reopening of the AC Line— not enough engineers. They assured the crowd gathered at a meeting in Cherry Hill Wednesday that six new classes of engineers are in training now.

"In restarting service want to make sure do not repeat error issues last summer of having service overstretching and then unreliable service," NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said.

Riders—frustrated over a lack of communication in dealing with what many have called a nightmare— they’re forced to find alternate means of transportation including buses back and forth to Atlantic City and a service restoration timeline that keeps changing.