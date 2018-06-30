Bear struck, killed by vehicle in Berks County, Pa.

RED LION, Pa. (AP) -- State police say a car struck and killed a bear on an interstate in Pennsylvania.

Police at the Hamburg barracks say a sedan was heading west on I-78 in Berks County's Windsor Township when it hit the bear at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said the bear died in the crash. Officials said the animal was fairly small at about 150 to 200 pounds and had been seen earlier in the center of town.

No one in the car was hurt, but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

