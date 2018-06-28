Body camera shows moment recruits find missing toddler

- Body camera video shows police recruits in Savannah finding and rescuing a missing toddler.

The recruits had all graduated from the academy but were just two weeks into their seven-week training session with the department.

Still, they were called out of class to help search for a two-year-old girl.

The little girl's mother reported her missing Wednesday morning.

Cadets Robert Parker, Luis Esquina, and Ernest Mobley said they had been searching for a couple of hours when they found the toddler leaning up against a tree and crying.

She had some minor scrapes and was dehydrated, but is expected to be okay.