Royal couple debuts newborn baby boy

LONDON - APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to their son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn baby boy on April 23, 2018 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographers with their newborn baby boy outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England.Images)

- For Kate, the wait is over. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy - a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne.

The couple's Kensington Palace office announced news of the birth around lunchtime, about five hours after the 36-year-old duchess and her husband traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London.

The palace said the baby prince was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT) and weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). Prince William was in attendance, and the palace said mother and child were both doing well.

"The queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement.

Mixing tradition and modernity, the news was announced by the palace on Twitter and also proclaimed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace through a framed notice perched on a golden easel.

A large Union Flag has been raised over Buckingham Palace and a State Standard over Windsor Castle to mark the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child. pic.twitter.com/hcYYluf2fF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018

Tony Appleton, a town crier from southeast England, showed up in full regalia to declare the newborn prince's birth outside the hospital. The words "It's a boy" flashed in lights around the top of London's BT Tower, which can be seen for miles around.

More ceremonial celebration is to come, including the pealing of bells at Westminster Abbey and a gun salute in London's Hyde Park.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother. pic.twitter.com/rfX9rsdJhU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The baby is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

The infant's name, which has been subject to a flurry of bets, hasn't been announced. Arthur and James are among bookmakers' favorites for the new prince, whose full title will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.

Monday is St. George's Day, England's national day, but the baby is unlikely to be given the name since his older brother already has it.

The new arrival is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession. The baby is fifth in line, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and his two siblings.

Charlotte is the first royal daughter to stay ahead of a younger brother in the line of succession. Before the rules were changed in 2012, male heirs took precedence.

Kensington Palace announced in September that Kate was pregnant with her third child. As in her previous pregnancies, the duchess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

Officials announced her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements. This time around, it kept her from taking Prince George to his first day of school.

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, nevertheless kept up a busy schedule of royal duties during her pregnancy, including a visit with William to Scandinavia. She carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

The birth was overseen by a team of doctors including consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing - who were also called in for the births of George and Charlotte - as well as the hospital's midwives.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans had set up camp outside the hospital for the "royal baby watch" since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

John Loughrey, a veteran royal-watcher who has been camped outside the hospital for two weeks, said the baby would be "very good for our country and of course Her Majesty the queen."

"I'm so pleased it's St. George's Day," he said before the birth was announced. "St. George himself would be very pleased if the baby's born today."