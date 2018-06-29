Capital Gazette suspected gunman due in court Friday; faces 5 counts of first degree murder

- The man suspected in an attack at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland that ended in the deaths of four journalists and a staffer is due to appear in court Friday.

Officials say Jarrod Warren Ramos will appear in an Anne Arundel county court for a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. Ramos faces five counts of first degree murder in connection with the shooting at the Capital Gazette on Thursday.

Ramos is said to have had a long-standing feud with the paper and at one point sued for defamation. He was not cooperative with police, sources say, and had mutilated his own fingertips, making identification more difficult. Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County says it was a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims." Officers say Ramos fired a shotgun and was armed with smoke grenades during the attack.

Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the paper, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling under desks. Journalists recounted hearing the gunman's footsteps as he moved about the newsroom, firing his weapon.

Anne Arundel County police have identified the five people killed in the shooting at the newpaper's Annapolis offices. Those killed were identified as the paper's assistant managing editor Rob Hiaasen; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith. The newspaper said two other employees had non-life threatening injuries and were later released from a hospital.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers arrived within about 60 seconds and took the gunman into custody without an exchange of gunfire. About 170 people were then evacuated from the building, which houses other offices, many leaving with their hands up as police and other emergency vehicles arrived.

At the White House, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: "There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against."

President Donald Trump tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders."

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added in a tweet: "Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD. A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families."

On Friday, the community continued to mourn the losses suffered at the small newspaper. Despite the tragedy, the staff at the Capital Gazette has published a Friday edition.

The 'Opinion' section of the paper was left blank on Friday with the exception of a few words and the names of the victims. It read:

"Today, we are speechless. This page is internationally left black today to commemorate the victims of Thursday’s shootings at our office: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters. Tomorrow this page will return to its steady purpose of offering our readers informed opinion about the world around them, that they might be better citizens."



The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

