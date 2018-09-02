< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story404607079" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Capone's newly discovered prison roomie gets cot in exhibit addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/capone-s-newly-discovered-prison-roomie-gets-cot-in-exhibit" addthis:title="Capone's newly discovered prison roomie gets cot in exhibit"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404607079");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404607079-356938690"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404607079-356938690" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/02/eastern_state_penitentiary_generic_03_090218_1535910198338_5997527_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, Posted May 02 2019 04:33PM EDT mobster Al Capone was jailed in Philadelphia in 1929, one newspaper portrayed his cell as a luxurious lockup, adorned with richly colored oriental rugs, polished wood furniture and other trappings the mob boss told the reporter were "very comfortable."</p><p>The Eastern State Penitentiary, which is now a museum, worked hard to recreate the cell to fit that description.</p><p>Turns out, that account might not have been entirely accurate, and a key detail was missing: "Public Enemy Number One" had a roommate.</p><p>What started in January as a simple project to repaint Capone's cell turned into a complete reworking of it and led to an entirely new exhibit.</p><p>The new Capone cell, now with an extra cot and less fancy decor, opened to the public Thursday.</p><p>Workers prepping for the paint job found dozens of layers of highly decorated paint on the walls of the cell, one depicting an apparent mural, another with intricately painted faux wood grain, said Liz Trumbull, manager of historic preservation at Eastern State Penitentiary.</p><p>They decided to preserve the various paint examples in Cell 1, and move the Capone exhibit next door to Cell 3. It was never certain that Capone was housed in Cell 1 to begin with, said Sean Kelley, director of interpretation at the museum; he could have been in any of the four cells that held high-profile prisoners, a stretch dubbed "Park Avenue."</p><p>"As we began to research what the cell looked like at the time, we began to question if his treatment was as luxurious as portrayed," Kelley said.</p><p>They discovered that the day after the Public Ledger reporter wrote about Capone's fancy digs, a journalist from a competing paper found that the mobster's abode was not the lap of luxury.</p><p>"Capone's cell, which he shares with an embezzler known as 'Bill' Coleman, prison statistician, doesn't look like the cozy den of a king of leisure," reads the Philadelphia Record account from Aug. 21, 1929. It goes on to describe a small table with a vase of gladiolas, a prison-made rag rug on the floor, a dresser and two cots at the rear of the cell. The only fancy detail was a "smoking stand in the form of a butler."</p><p>"It is by no means the most luxuriously furnished cell in the prison. There are others that are more sumptuous," the article ends.</p><p>The museum has recreated the room to better match that description but retains other items from the previous exhibit, including the period radio that plays waltz music.</p><p>Another addition is a roll of toilet paper by the commode, underscoring the new understanding that Capone didn't have privacy, Kelley said.</p><p>"Even with all of his money and all of his fame he was still living in prison, and people in prison don't have much privacy," he said. "When he used the toilet, his roommate was in the same room."</p><p>Capone dominated organized crime as a bootlegger in Chicago during the period when liquor was banned. His legend grew in 1929 with the St. Valentine's Day Massacre - when seven men linked to a rival gang were lined up facing a garage and shot dead. No one was ever charged in the deaths, though experts point to Capone.</p><p>In August 1929, Capone and his entourage were driving back to Chicago from Atlantic City when he was apprehended on concealed deadly weapon charges in Philadelphia. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>76ers rout Raptors to take 2-1 series lead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joel Embiid refused to get tripped up back home in the postseason, scoring 33 points and playing to the "MVP!" chants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory over Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.</p><p>Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.</p><p>Embiid also had 10 rebounds, shaking off a pair of passive games and became the driving force on offense the Sixers needed as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-authority-cooler-friday-leads-into-unsettled-weekend" title="Weather Authority: Cooler Friday leads into unsettled weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Temperatures are cooling off across the Delaware Valley as we head into the weekend with an unsettled forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Authority: Cooler Friday leads into unsettled weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Temperatures are cooling off across the Delaware Valley as we head into the weekend with an unsettled forecast.</p><p>Expect to see some sun Friday with high temperatures in low 70s and a chance of some showers and storms this afternoon and into this evening.</p><p>Unfortunately, the threat of rain will not be going away as we get into the weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/store-owner-shields-mother-and-child-during-shootout-in-west-philly" title="Store owner shields mother and child during shootout in West Philly" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Store_owner_shields_mother_and_child_dur_0_7214302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Store_owner_shields_mother_and_child_dur_0_7214302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Store_owner_shields_mother_and_child_dur_0_7214302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Store_owner_shields_mother_and_child_dur_0_7214302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Store_owner_shields_mother_and_child_dur_0_7214302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A local store owner is being credited with saving the lives of a mother and her child when he shielded them during a shootout in broad daylight in West Philadelphia. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Store owner shields mother and child during shootout in West Philly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 09:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local store owner is being credited with saving the lives of a mother and her child when he shielded them during a shootout in broad daylight in West Philadelphia. </p><p>On most days outside of West Phillie Produce you’ll see a bustling community corner, but just 24 hours gunfire erupted.</p><p>"This one is crouching down and shooting this way. There’s customers in the store screaming," West Phillie Produce owner Arnett Woodall said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-cooler-friday-leads-into-unsettled-weekend"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Friday%20Saturday%20Sunday%20Weather%20Planners%200503%20_OP_1_CP__1556881021976.png_7215317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Friday Saturday Sunday Weather Planners 0503 2"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Cooler Friday leads into unsettled weekend</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/96-yo-martinez-wwii-vet-s-trip-back-to-normandy-successfully-crowdfunded"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_7214857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_20190503042715-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>96-YO WWII vet's trip back to Normandy successfully crowdfunded</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="For 14-year-old Courtney Lewis, the most challenging part was understanding how to work with the sequin fabric on the dress, which is not easy to sew and “requires a lot of patience,” their mother said. (Photo credit: Crystal Lewis) " title="Prom dress photos side by side-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/meeting-held-to-address-violence"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-22h54m33s216_1556852185858_7214256_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A meeting was held Thursday night to address a spike of violence in Pottstown, Pa." title="Pottstown_meeting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meeting held to address violence in Pottstown</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-cooler-friday-leads-into-unsettled-weekend" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Friday%20Saturday%20Sunday%20Weather%20Planners%200503%20_OP_1_CP__1556881021976.png_7215317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Friday%20Saturday%20Sunday%20Weather%20Planners%200503%20_OP_1_CP__1556881021976.png_7215317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Friday%20Saturday%20Sunday%20Weather%20Planners%200503%20_OP_1_CP__1556881021976.png_7215317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Friday%20Saturday%20Sunday%20Weather%20Planners%200503%20_OP_1_CP__1556881021976.png_7215317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Friday%20Saturday%20Sunday%20Weather%20Planners%200503%20_OP_1_CP__1556881021976.png_7215317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Cooler Friday leads into unsettled weekend</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/96-yo-martinez-wwii-vet-s-trip-back-to-normandy-successfully-crowdfunded" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_7214857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_7214857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_7214857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_7214857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Martinez__96_YO_WWII_vet_plans_trip_back_0_7214857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>96-YO WWII vet's trip back to Normandy successfully crowdfunded</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For&#x20;14-year-old&#x20;Courtney&#x20;Lewis&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;challenging&#x20;part&#x20;was&#x20;understanding&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;work&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;sequin&#x20;fabric&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;dress&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;is&#x20;not&#x20;easy&#x20;to&#x20;sew&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;requires&#x20;a&#x20;lot&#x20;of&#x20;patience&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;their&#x20;mother&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Crystal&#x20;Lewis&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/meeting-held-to-address-violence" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-22h54m33s216_1556852185858_7214256_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-22h54m33s216_1556852185858_7214256_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-22h54m33s216_1556852185858_7214256_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-22h54m33s216_1556852185858_7214256_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-22h54m33s216_1556852185858_7214256_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;meeting&#x20;was&#x20;held&#x20;Thursday&#x20;night&#x20;to&#x20;address&#x20;a&#x20;spike&#x20;of&#x20;violence&#x20;in&#x20;Pottstown&#x2c;&#x20;Pa&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meeting held to address violence in Pottstown</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/philadelphia-76ers-beat-toronto-raptors-116-95" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_76ers_1556849080632_7214114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_76ers_1556849080632_7214114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_76ers_1556849080632_7214114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_76ers_1556849080632_7214114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_76ers_1556849080632_7214114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ben&#x20;Simmons&#x20;&#x23;25&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;76ers&#x20;passes&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;as&#x20;Pascal&#x20;Siakam&#x20;&#x23;43&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x20;defends&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Two&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;round&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Playoffs&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Vaughn&#x20;Ridley&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>76ers rout Raptors to take 2-1 series lead</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 