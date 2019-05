- Police say numerous cars were burglarized Friday night at a quaint shopping center in Radnor Township.

According to authorities, the break-ins happened on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Several vehicles had window smashed, and police say at least one car had items stolen.

The mall features many high-end shops and boutiques, making the location of the robberies a surprise to locals.

"It's expensive and costly," Pamela Hererra said. "I have enough bills, I don't need to be paying expenses for somebody's nastiness."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Radnor Township Police at 610-688-0503.