Carson Wentz cleared for contact, will start Sunday

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the New England Patriots during the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will return to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon, the team announced on Twitter.

Head Coach Doug Pederson is expected to make the official announcement during his press conference on Monday.

Wentz has been recovering from knee surgery after tearing two ligaments in his knee in a game against the Los Angeles Rams last December.

The Eagles will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles was able to lead the Eagles to a victory in their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, before the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road Sunday.

With the news of Wentz’s return also came reports that wide receiver Mike Wallace could miss significant time with an ankle injury he suffered against Tampa Bay. The Eagles have already been without their top receiver Alshon Jeffrey through the first two games.