Cartoon Network hotel set to open in summer of 2019 in Lancaster

- Get ready to plan your next family vacation, a nine-acre Cartoon Network hotel is set open in the summer of 2019 on Route 30 in Lancaster, Pa.

The hotel will have 165 rooms and feature guests in the animation of characters from shows like Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, and The Powerpuff Girls—the employees are even cartoon characters.

“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before”, said Christina Miller, President Cartoon Network-Adult Swim- Boomerang. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”

According to a press release, there will be an interactive lobby, a resort-style pool, water play zone, an outdoor amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, lawn games, fire pits and other surprises. The hotel will be located seconds away from Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

