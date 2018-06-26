Cat gags after one whiff of salt and vinegar chips

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (FOX 13) - A stubborn kitty learned the hard way that she doesn't like salt and vinegar chips. 

The cat's owner was eating the chips when the cat makes a desperate grab at one of them. "Stop! You're not going to like it!" the cat's owner says.

But the cat didn't listen, of course. One whiff of the chip was just too much and the cat starts to gag. 

The kitty eventually gave up and went to bed. 

The cat's owner posted the video to Twitter and it's been retweeted more than 130,000 times.

