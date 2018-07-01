Chester County barricade situation lasts several hours before suspect surrenders

- Tense moments for residents in a Chester County neighborhood, as a man forces a stand-off with police that lasted several hours.

State Police told residents to stay inside while they tried to take care of a dangerous barricade situation.

The sound of police on a bullhorn trying to get a man out holed up in a house on Crestview Road in Landenberg, Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police told neighbors to stay indoors for their safety, but it didn’t stop some from having a look for themselves.

“I hope it’s over soon before it gets dark and you don’t want him to get out. There’s a lot of people that have kids around here and they’re telling us to stay in. It’s the weekend. People got things to do, they want to bbq and get in their swimming pools and do stuff,” said neighbor Danny Harpe.

State Police built a perimeter around the home after responding to a call of a domestic situation.

Investigators say the man inside refused to answer the door when police arrived. Negotiations continued for hours until the suspect finally surrendered.

Neighbors are happy to get back to normal and be able to go outside with the situation resolved. Charges are pending in the case.

