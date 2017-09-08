Chester County man pleads guilty to murdering 3-year-old child, gets life in prison

- On Friday, a Chester County man pleaded guilty to murdering a 3-year-old child.

Gary Lee Fellenbaum pleaded guilty to the torture and first-degree murder of Scotty McMillan, 3, as well as aggravated assault in the beatings of Scotty’s brother and related charges.

Fellenbaum was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus a consecutive 10-20 years in jail.

A press conference discussing his conviction will take place at 1 p.m. at the Chester County District Attorney’s office.