Cinemark bans large bags in movie theaters

- Cinemark Theaters said it is banning large bags in its theaters.

The Plano-based company said it made the decision to limit the size of customers’ bags to enhance security, as well as make customers and employees feel safer.

After Thursday, bags that are larger than 12 inches by 6 inches will not be allowed in the theaters. However, there are exceptions for medical devices and diaper bags.

Cinemark said any bag carried by a customer could be subject to a search.