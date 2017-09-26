Colts fan burns his season tickets after players take a knee

- One Indianapolis Colts fan is not happy with a number of players who decided to take a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.

In response, Indianapolis real estate business owner Rodney Heard posted a Facebook video showing him burning his season tickets for the city’s football team.

After initially posting that he would “give away” his season tickets on the day of the protest, Heard — a former Marine — decided instead to burn his batch of tickets for the 2017 season.

Heard’s video had over 116,000 views and almost 3,000 shares at time of writing.