- Officials in Delaware County say 10 child predators have been arrested as the result of an undercover sting operation conducted last month.

The joint operation was lead by Delaware County's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and worked in connection with similar task forces around the country.

Undercover agents posed as children ranging from as 12 to 15 and engaged the alleged predators in conversations on social media applications about sexual acts.

According to investigators, some of the conversations included the defendants sending explicit pictures to the undercover officers.

Detectives say all of the men under investigation arranged a meeting with the victim they believed to be underage and were arrested by officers upon arrival.

The men taken into custody are 22-54 years old. Six of the men are from Pennsylvania and one is from New Jersey.

"These defendants actively sought out and targeted juveniles. They attempted to prey upon our youth for their own warped sexual gratification," Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland said.

This sting comes on the heels of a similar operation in New Jersey last month that resulted in the arrest of 16 predators.

“This undercover operation is a reminder to parents and community members how important it is to talk with their children, monitor internet use, and report any suspicious activity to our ICAC Task Force," Copeland said.