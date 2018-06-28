DA: Fentanyl trafficking organization in Montgomery County dismantled

- Authorities say five men allegedly involved in one of the largest fentanyl trafficking organizations in Montgomery County are out of business. The bust zeroed in on a hidden compartment in a car that they say held drugs and a gun.

"By taking these major drug traffickers off the street and by arresting dealers who are apart of this drug organization we’ve severed an artery in the region’s drug pipeline," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said.

Investigators say using wire taps, informants and concerned citizens they’ve broken a big drug ring operating in Montgomery, Berks and Lehigh counties.

The five alleged leaders of the ring were arraigned Thursday. Authorities say 43-year-old David Cooper, of Muhlenberg, was its leader. Investigators were listening in to Cooper’s phone since May with court approved wire taps.

They say they moved on him and dealer, Miguel Figueroa, during a June 1st meeting in the driveway of Cooper’s Berks County home.

"Cooper saw the arriving police and detectives and abandoned his infant son—running into the nearby woods in an attempt to evade arrest," DA Steele said.

The five arrested—and 20 other lower level dealers—were trading mostly in fentanyl, says the DA, a killer drug responsible for 166 overdose deaths in Montgomery County in 2017.

Steele says Cooper began planning his drug operation while in state prison and documented it in a letter found in the car of one of his alleged partners.

He allegedly spoke about his plans with the mother of his children while she was talking on a recorded line from a county prison.

"Anyone who is looking to profit from others’ addiction is going to have a big problem in Montgomery County. Stay out of Montgomery County," DA Steele said.