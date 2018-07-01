Dangerous heat settles in the Delaware Valley

- From city fountains to city pools, the name of the game is beating the heat.

A three-year-old boy, Emil, and his mom found a spraying fire hydrant. Feels great, but a reminder from the fire department – it is illegal and dangerous to open fire hydrants.

A rough day to stay cool for people and for horses. No rides Saturday, Sunday or Monday from the 76 Carriage Company. Instead, the 17 horses got repeated showers.

“Hose it down, so they can stay cooled down. And, stay in the shade,” said Raymond Bodon.

But, cooling down is not so easy for everyone.

Shannon and Marzetta Logan are sisters. Both battle asthma. And, their air conditioner is broken.

“Being that it was so hot for the last three days, it just kept going on and off, on and off, and then it just went, like a couple of hours ago,” explained Shannon Logan.

And, she has two toddlers.

“We have the fan on. She opened the window a little bit. A little bit of breeze blows in. I keep giving them popsicles and just tell them to drink water,” Logan said.

Or play in it. Five-year-old twin girls got an awesome summertime present. A new pool.

“We got the hose, filled it up right away and they’ve been out here since like 3:00 p.m. And, I don’t think they’re ready to leave yet,” said Jesse Rogers, the girls mother.

For those struggling in the heat, the most susceptible being the elderly, the Philadelphia Corporation for the Aging activated its Heatline. It will run through July 4. That number is (215) 765-9040.

It launched in the mid-90’s after a heat wave killed 118 people in the city.

Nurses and counselors can recommend air-conditioned locations. They also offer advice, like not using a fan in a hot, enclosed room.

“That actually is a worse situation than not using a fan at all. It creates a convection oven effect in your living environment and that just super heats that room,” said Chris Gallagher, the PCA Helpline Director.

If residents see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Red, they are urged to contact the Homeless Outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.

Code Reds affect your furry friends as well. All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.

To report dogs left outdoors in extreme heat, contact Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at (267) 385-3800 or file a report online. ACCT also provides free straw for outdoor pet shelters.

