DC police taser man threatening people with knife

- Video captured a man who threatened people with a knife near George Washington University Hospital in the District being taken down by police on Monday.

DC police said the incident happened near the corner of 23rd Street Northwest and L Street Northwest at about 2:20 p.m. Authorities said they responded to the scene after reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

Video sent to FOX 5 by a viewer shows police surrounding a man who appears to be shouting at officers. As the man continues to yell, an officer can be seen approaching the suspect from behind from the entryway of the Bluestone Lane coffee shop.

The officer opens the door, swiftly moves toward the suspect and deploys his taser, striking the suspect in the back.

The suspect falls to the ground and is quickly surrounded by police who took him into custody. Officials said no injuries were reported during the incident.