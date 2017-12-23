Del. man convicted of sexually assaulting sleeping neighbor

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- A Delaware man is facing at least two years in prison after being convicted of breaking into a neighbor's home and sexually assaulting her in her sleep.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced the convictions Friday against 43-year-old Richard McLamb of Clayton.

Authorities say the crime occurred in June 2016, and that the neighbor was alone in her home and sleeping on the couch when the assault occurred.

McLamb was arrested by Clayton Police after a short foot chase.

The convictions against McLamb include burglary, unlawful sexual contact and resisting arrest.

He will be sentenced in February and faces between 2 and 17 years in prison.