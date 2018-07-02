Deputy shoots alligator that trapped a girl in a tree

- A deputy fatally shot an alligator with an AR-15 after the gator had trapped a 15-year-old girl in a tree.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that on Friday, at about 3:09 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to Forest Service Road in reference to a female in distress. A man advised that his 15-year-old daughter was trapped in a tree by a large alligator.

Upon arrival, the deputy says he met with the man, who stated that his daughter had been in the tree for over 30 minutes and that there was a large alligator at the base of the tree not allowing her to escape. He led the deputy to the location. The deputy could hear a female screaming and ultimately located her in a tree which overhung a creek.

The deputy went on to say that he could hear a loud hissing as he approached the tree, confirming that an alligator was nearby. Lake County Marine Units were en route at this time but were still 15- 20 minutes away and the female was physically tired from keeping herself in the tree.

The alligator, according to the report, was now just four feet away from the deputy and three feet away from the base of tree. It was in the creek water when located. The gator began to encroach on the deputy when he fired one single 223 round from his Bushmaster AR-15, killing the alligator.

The teenage girl was then reportedly helped down from the tree and taken to safety. There were no injuries to anyone involved.

The report says that the teen was in a raft in the water when the large alligator originally approached her. She was able to reach the tree and climb to safety until law enforcement arrived.