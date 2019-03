Related Headlines Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed

It's the dawn of a new era at 30th Street Station as the flip board gets replaced with a new digital screen. The new board could be online as early as Wednesday if testing goes as planned.

Last month, we watched as the iconic 1970s style flip board inside of 30th Street station was dismantled. In the interim there were smaller, eye-level digital screens. On Wednesday, the real replacement will be unveiled if all goes according to plan.

Amtrak says theyll flip the switch on the large digital display monitors— a new, modern look in the historic station packed with Philadelphians who hate to see traditions die.

"I miss the old board old board—great history of Philadelphia—you miss click,click,,click,," Anthony Graham of Chalfont, Pa. said.

Amtrak says the new screens will be more reliable, easier to see and easier to repair. Some riders are digging the digital upgrade.

"I think the digital one will be more clear," Billy Liu said.