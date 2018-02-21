Don't leave cars unlocked and idling in parking lots, warn police

- A new warning tonight before running in to grab coffee tomorrow morning. Police say thieves are watching, waiting, to steal cars. It’s happened more than once at a local Wawa.

At least two Delaware cities are sending out warnings about cars being stolen from convenience stores, including three cars from the same Wawa store in Newark. But, in all three cases, the car owners could have prevented those thefts.

It only takes seconds and police say that’s all it takes for crooks stealing cars from Wawa on Ogletown Road in Newark, Delaware.

In all of those cases, the cars were left running unattended, with the keys inside.

“I’m sorry to say they’re asking for it when they leave their keys in it,” said a customer.

It happens more than people think.

“Do you have your car keys on you? No. Where are they? In my car,” said Jamie, a Wawa customer.

One woman FOX 29 spoke to did exactly what police say not to do. Especially after three cars were stolen from the Wawa parking lot.

All happening between February 9th and 17th in the early morning rush of gas and coffee runs. The city of Dover is also warning customers about the same crimes.

“People are in the store generally less than five minutes. They’re leaving their car in the parking lot, leaving it running unlocked when they go inside and they come out and their car is gone,” said Lt. Andrew Ruben, of the Newark Police.

“I feel like people tend to be lazy and think I’m going to run in real quick and grab something and I won’t be a victim of anything,” said customer Danielle Dolan.

There are quite a few people who say they’ve done it.

“Usually if I’m pumping gas or something or whatever, I’ll leave the truck running and head inside and head back out,” Rick Speed said.

Police can’t say yet if the thefts are connected and are pouring through surveillance video.

As for customers, they’re thinking twice.

In Newark and other cities, there’s actually an ordinance prohibiting keeping cars from idling. But, police say it’s more about common sense.

