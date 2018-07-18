< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Drinking diet soda may make you gain weight, study suggests Photo via Pexels id="modal-magnify-photo-405090647-347379553" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/18/soda_generic_02_071818_1531928316351_5807525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/18/soda_generic_02_071818_1531928316351_5807525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/18/soda_generic_02_071818_1531928316351_5807525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/18/soda_generic_02_071818_1531928316351_5807525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/18/soda_generic_02_071818_1531928316351_5807525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pexels" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo via Pexels</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405090647" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Drinking diet drinks could make you <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/diet-soda-gain-weight-study">put on weight</a>, new evidence suggests: Opting for low-calorie sodas means you’re more likely to eat extra calories, scientists found.</p><p>Their new study, published in Pediatric Obesity, shows kids and teenagers who drank Diet Coke and other diet beverages ate an extra 200 calories a day.</p><p>That’s compared to their peers who only drank water.</p><p>More surprising was the fact that kids downing diet drinks consumed the same number of daily calories as those guzzling the sugary versions, like regular Coke.</p> <h3><strong>'Water should be recommended'</strong></h3> <p>Dr. Allison Sylvetsky, who led the study at the George Washington University, said: “These results challenge the utility of diet or low-calorie sweetened beverages when it comes to cutting calories and weight management.”</p><p>“Our findings suggest that water should be recommended as the best choice for kids and teens.”</p><p>Her team has been investigating diet drinks for years.</p><p>Past studies have shown that kids and young adults consume low-calorie sweeteners in lots of different food and drinks – not just diet sodas. In 2017, their findings showed the consumption of these sweeteners jumped by 200 percent in children and teenagers, from 1999 to 2012.</p><p>Yet, despite the popularity, scientists still don’t know for sure how sweeteners affect a child’s total calorie intake over the course of the day. And the jury is still out on whether they actually help you lose weight.</p> <h3><strong>Diet drinks don’t lower calorie intake</strong></h3> <p>To look at the issue more closely, Sylvetsky and her team looked at the diet records of 7,026 kids and teenagers enrolled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, from 2011 to 2016.</p><p>Kids and teenagers reported what they ate and drank over a 24-hour period.</p><p>The researchers focused on those kids drinking sodas packed with low-calorie sweeteners or sugar.</p><p>They found youngsters who drank diet drinks consumed extra calories and also took in more calories from added sugars in food and drinks compared to water drinkers.</p><p>The researchers also noted, after taking into account body weight:</p> <ul> <li> Kids who drank diet drinks consumed 196 extra calories a day</li> <li>Kids who drank sugary sodas – like regular Coke – consumed an extra 312 calories a day</li> <li>Kids who drank both diet and regular drinks consumed an extra 450 extra calories a day, when compared to water drinkers.</li> </ul> <h3><strong>Weight gain can be deadly</strong></h3> <p>Sylvetsky said the findings are important because nearly one in three kids in the U.S. is overweight or obese, increasing their risk of type 2 diabetes, heart problems, cancer and other health problems.</p><p>She added the study suggests a link between drinking diet sodas and eating more calories and sugar over the course of the day.</p><p>While scientists remain unconvinced of the benefits of diet drinks in helping people lose weight, experts have tried to offer parents practical advice.</p><p>The American Heart Association also recently advised “against prolonged consumption of low-calorie sweetened beverages by children.”</p><p>Sylvetsky agreed. More News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Suspect arrested after posing as ride-share driver, raping woman at knifepoint in Delaware</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have arrested the man they say posed as a rideshare driver and raped a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint near the University of Delaware on Saturday.</p><p>Roberto Rodriguez, 41, of Newark, has been charged with first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and related offenses.</p><p>The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue in Newark.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia-police-look-to-identify-baby-girl-mother" title="Police search for mother after baby abandoned in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for mother after baby abandoned in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a baby and locating her mother.</p><p>According to police, the 18-month-old girl was dropped off with a witness at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the 3100 block of E Street.</p><p>The mother asked the witness to watch the baby for a short time, but did not return. After 20 minutes the witness contacted police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/russian-officials-say-13-people-are-dead-following-a-fire-on-a-plane-in-moscow" title="Russia says 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Police: Suspect arrested after posing as ride-share driver, raping woman at knifepoint in Delaware

Police have arrested the man they say posed as a rideshare driver and raped a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint near the University of Delaware on Saturday.

Roberto Rodriguez, 41, of Newark, has been charged with first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and related offenses.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue in Newark.

Police search for mother after baby abandoned in Kensington

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a baby and locating her mother.

According to police, the 18-month-old girl was dropped off with a witness at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the 3100 block of E Street.

The mother asked the witness to watch the baby for a short time, but did not return. After 20 minutes the witness contacted police.

Russia says 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

The airport said the Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire when it made a hard emergency landing on Sunday.

Video of the landing showed flames and smoke billowing from the rear of the plane. 