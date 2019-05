- The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they have signed inside linebacker Zach Brown to a 1-year contract.

The 29-year-old Brown spent the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins and racked up 153 tackles and averaged 3.5 sacks in 29 games.

As a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, Brown earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. The linebacker was 6th in the NFL in tackles with 97 and started every game that season.

Drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 52nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the veteran Brown has averaged 13 games a season and should be a reliable rotation option for the Bird's defense.