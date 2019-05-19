< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407852664" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>This weekend Philadelphia was treated to an early dose of summer.</p><p>With the calender still reading May, the thermometers looked more like July. Sunday marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures rising to 85 degrees.</p><p>And while some saw the spring masquerading as summer as a unique gift from Mother Nature, others were just trying to beat the heat.</p><p>"I played soccer today. We walked the dog and enjoyed the weather. It was sticky out though," Jordan Michael said. </p><p>"Once we can get inside the air conditioner we are staying in. It feels a lot better out tonight though."</p><p>In Logan Square, the fountain was packed with dozens of people. </p><p>Outside the Art Museum, Ron Gregory and his crew from Party Center were in charge of breaking down equipment after an event.</p><p>"It's hard work today plus it's hot out here. The humidity is really killing us," Gregory said. “You have to drink a lot of water so you don't get dehydrated and you'll be alright."</p><p>Joe Yang is one of the few people who didn't mind being out in the heat.</p><p>"It's nice out. It hasn't been this nice in a while. I just came back from traveling so I was like good day to go for a run and break out some sweats,” Yang said. </p><p>Like it or not summer like temperatures will stick around for a bit, so if you missed getting out today there's always tomorrow.</p><p>“Next Sunday. Police: Woman cuts gas line of home, barricades herself inside

Posted May 19 2019 10:53PM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 11:40PM EDT

Philadelphia police say a woman barricaded herself inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of Tremont Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Investigators say the woman cut the gas lines to her stove and was armed with a hammer.

---

Tornado, thunderstorm warnings bring unsettling end to otherwise beautiful day

Posted May 19 2019 10:06PM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 10:39PM EDT

Following a day filled with unseasonably warm weather and plenty of sunshine across the region, Berks County residents were given an unsettling end to their weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, as severe thunderstorms barreled through the area. 

The warning only lasted about 30 minutes, but residents of Berks County and neighboring counties were not out of the woods yet.

---

Police: Man lured teenage girl to car, showed her pornography

Posted May 19 2019 06:17PM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 11:23PM EDT

Police are searching for a man in Hamilton, N.J. after he allegedly lured a teenage girl to his car and showed her pornography Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the incident took place on Harrison Street and Lafayette Avenue.

The man pulled up in a white Ford Escape and called the girl over to his car to ask for directions. That is when police say the man held up his phone which had pornography playing on it. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman cuts gas line of home, barricades herself inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police say a woman barricaded herself inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.</p><p>The incident happened on the 2600 block of Tremont Street shortly after 9 p.m.</p><p>Investigators say the woman cut the gas lines to her stove and was armed with a hammer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tornado-thunderstorm-warnings-bring-unsettling-end-to-otherwise-beautiful-day" title="Tornado, thunderstorm warnings bring unsettling end to otherwise beautiful day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/08/Lightning%20Strike_1494260860590_3277959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/08/Lightning%20Strike_1494260860590_3277959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/08/Lightning%20Strike_1494260860590_3277959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/08/Lightning%20Strike_1494260860590_3277959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/08/Lightning%20Strike_1494260860590_3277959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado, thunderstorm warnings bring unsettling end to otherwise beautiful day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following a day filled with unseasonably warm weather and plenty of sunshine across the region, Berks County residents were given an unsettling end to their weekend.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, as severe thunderstorms barreled through the area. </p><p>The warning only lasted about 30 minutes, but residents of Berks County and neighboring counties were not out of the woods yet. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-lures-teen-girl-to-car-shows-her-pornography" title="Police: Man lured teenage girl to car, showed her pornography" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Police__Man_lured_teen_to_car__showed_he_0_7289814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Police__Man_lured_teen_to_car__showed_he_0_7289814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Police__Man_lured_teen_to_car__showed_he_0_7289814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Police__Man_lured_teen_to_car__showed_he_0_7289814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Police__Man_lured_teen_to_car__showed_he_0_7289814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 29's Dave Kinchen has more on the hunt for a child predator who lured a teen to his car and tricked her into watching pornography." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man lured teenage girl to car, showed her pornography</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man in Hamilton, N.J. after he allegedly lured a teenage girl to his car and showed her pornography Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Investigators say the incident took place on Harrison Street and Lafayette Avenue.</p><p>The man pulled up in a white Ford Escape and called the girl over to his car to ask for directions. 