East Bay woman drowns while trying to save 3 children at Half Moon Bay beach

- A 47-year-old East Bay woman drowned Sunday evening at Cowell Ranch State Beach south of Half Moon Bay, after having gone into the water there to try to save three children who were swept away from shore by an undertow, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The San Mateo County coroner identified her Monday as Aarti Senthilvel of Pleasanton.

The sheriff's office and the California Department of Parks and Recreation were called at 6:30 p.m. about the drowning.

San Mateo Sheriff's Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said the woman was taking pictures of young family members when an undertow carried three kids out into the waves.

Senthilvel then went into the ocean to try to save the children, but got swept out into the water herself, Blankswade said. Other family members saved the three children.

Senthilvel's body was eventually swept back to shore, Blankswade said, and CPR was performed, but she could not be revived.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees Cowell Ranch State Beach, is heading the investigation into the woman's death.

The sheriff provided a chaplain to the family.