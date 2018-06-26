1 dead, 12 injured in Central Texas hospital explosion

- At least one person was killed and about a dozen people were injured after an explosion at a Central Texas hospital.

Officials say the blast happened at a part of the Coryell Memorial Hospital under construction in Gatesville on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and caused a partial building collapse.

The person killed and the 12 people injured were all construction workers.

A Gatesville policeman told the Killeen Daily Herald the event was a “major incident.” Dark smoke was seen rising from this hospital site and could be seen for miles, eyewitnesses said.

No patients at the hospital were injured, but many of them were evacuated because power was knocked out to the entire area.

The name of the deceased construction worker has not been released.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Gatesville is located north of Killeen and west of Waco in Coryell County.