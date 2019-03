United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced Thursday that a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 30-year-old Jovaun Patterson in connection with with the shooting of a West Philly store owner.

Patterson is accused of shooting store owner Mike Poeng with an AK-47 in May of 2018. Video shows Poeng washing his car as the suspect walks up carrying an AK-47 assault rifle. The 51-year-old store owner was shot in the hip, the bullet striking his femoral artery.

The indictment charges Patterson with one count of attempted robbery which interferes with interstate commerce, 18 U.S.C. § 1951(a), and one count of using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(iii).

Prior to today’s federal indictment, Patterson was arrested and charged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery–threat of immediate serious injury, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm on a street in Philadelphia, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

In the Novemeber of 2018, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office permitted Patterson to enter a negotiated guilty plea to aggravated assault, robbery–threat of immediate serious injury, and possessing an instrument of crime, with a sentence of only 3½ to 10 years’ imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney McSwain says the victim never saw justice and this is a perfect example of the danger in offering lenient deals to criminals.

"Violent crime is a top priority of the Department of Justice and my Office,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “Prosecutors are supposed to advocate for victims, protect the community, and always seek justice. I can assure the citizens of Philadelphia that the prosecutors in my Office, working with our federal and state law enforcement partners, as well as with the Philadelphia police, will do everything in our power to do that in each and every case, including this one.”

DA Krasner is firing back saying McSwain's actions are politically motivated.

If convicted of the attempted robbery, Patterson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment; a $250,000 fine; 3 years’ supervised release; and a $100 special assessment. If convicted of the firearms charge, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of lifetime imprisonment, a mandatory term of 10 years’ imprisonment, to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed; up to 5 years’ supervised release; a $250,000 fine; and a $100 special assessment.