Fire department warns citizens that snakes may be in their pool noodles

- The City of Buckeye Fire Department is warning the public to watch where you store your pool noodles when they are not in use.

They say that one of their citizens stored two pool noodles against the wall outside of their pool. The next time they went to use the noodles, out popped a rattlesnake. The snake did not attack, but was concerned about the pool noodles because there were a couple of young rattlesnakes inside the pool noodle.

The department goes on to say that there have been reports of snakes actually laying their eggs inside the pool noodle itself or around pool noodles that have been left outdoors near bushes or block fences.

See the City of Buckeye Fire Department's full post below.