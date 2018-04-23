Red Cross helps residents affected by Willingboro apartment fire

- Investigators are still combing the scene of a burned out apartment building on Millennium Drive in Willingboro, New Jersey several hours after it happened. Flames and black smoke billowed from the roof earlier as people watched in disbelief and recorded with their cellphones as emergency crews arrived on scene.

Some recorded video and posted to Facebook during the height of the flames as they appeared to be coming primarily from an end unit on the far right.

"it's getting bigger and bigger," someone was heard saying in the video.

Investigators say several dozen residents are displaced tonight.

“There are 24 units in the building and approximately 50 to 55 residents affected,” said Deputy Chief Jamie Clark with Willingboro Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued two of those residents who were rushed to the hospital along with one of their own.

“We had one firefighter transported for evaluation and they are all treated and released,” said Deputy Chief Jamie Clark with Willingboro Fire Department.

Our cameras captured crews also bringing out animals from the building.

“There are some animals. We have removed them. We’re working with property managers to get them back with their rightful owners,” said Deputy Chief Clark.

The 3-alarm fire was under control about an hour and 45 minutes after the call came in.

The county and state fire marshals are on scene looking into the cause.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.