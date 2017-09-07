Floridians arrive at Philadelphia International Airport after evacuating ahead of Irma

Floridians arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday night after evacuating ahead of Irma.

"Perfect. The conditions are perfect. But what's coming is God forbid," said Jake Goudis. He arrived in Philadelphia just before seven o'clock Thursday night on a flight from a warm and sunny Miami.

But as Irma approaches the coast of Florida Jake says he had no choice but to evacuate with his wife and adorable son Eric.

"You know what happened with Andrew. Southern Miami was wiped out to the point that no building that was there then is there now. “Jake says they’re staying with relatives in the area and that the apartment building where they live in Miami urged everyone to heed the mandatory evacuation.

“I got an email from my building that said if you stay there will be no police, no staff, no emergency vehicle, emergency services or food. Nothing so you’re on your own."

Hannah Herr is returning to her home in Medford. She's a junior at the University of Miami and says the school cancelled classes Wednesday through Friday.

"Pretty much everyone I know is gone. Everyone went home," said Herr.

Linda Leshka, her daughter Carrie and son Craig flew in from Tampa for a funeral.

"We're supposed to fly back on Sunday. I don't know if we're going to make it home. I doubt it. We have dogs in a kennel and we don't know what's going to happen to them. I have a friend who might pick them up if she’s not evacuated," said Leshka. Her daughter Carrie works at a grocery store in Tampa and says the uncertainty of Irma for Tampa is causing chaos.

"We sold out a lot of water. We have to save four gallons of water per household and people are searching for canned foods, shelves are completely empty and people are getting up at 6 in the morning to make sure they get gas. It's been crazy and we're not even in the direct path as of right now," said Carrie Ekblom.