Fentanyl laced flyers placed on sheriff's office patrol vehicles

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 26 2018 03:34PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2018 03:53PM EDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Harris County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about flyers placed on windshields because they may be laced with a dangerous opiod.

On Tuesday afternoon, HCSO reports that these flyers were placed on the windshields of some law enforcement vehicles at 601 Lockwood.

The papers tested positive for Fentanyl.

Authorities say one sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment.

If you see these flyers, do not touch. You are asked to call authorities immediately.

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories