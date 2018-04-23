Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized for blood infection

- Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman says.

Jim McGrath, the Bush family spokesman, released a statement Monday evening saying Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

McGrath said on Monday, “The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He’s the most goal-oriented person on the planet, and I would not bet against him.”

Bush, 93, suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair or electric scooter to move around.

The family patriarch was admitted to the hospital one day after a funeral was held for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The former president was "broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara,” Jean Becker, the chief of staff for George H.W. Bush’s office said in a statement. “He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth.”

They were married for 73 years, the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.



Former President George H. W. Bush looks at Barbara Bush's casket with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch as they wait for the mourners during the visitation on Friday. (Photo by Mark Burns - Pool/Office of George H.W. Bush via Getty Images)



Mrs. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92, just days after her family announced she was in failing health and would no longer seek medical treatment in favor of "comfort care."

She was laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station on Saturday.

A service was held earlier that day at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where Bush wore a pair of socks adorned with books in his wife's honor.

Photo credit Bush Family



At her public viewing on Friday, Bush greeted mourners who visited St. Martin's to pay their final respects to Mrs. Bush.



Former President George H. W. Bush greets the mourners with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation for Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. (Photo by Mark Burns/Office of George H.W. Bush via Getty Images)



Bush was hospitalized last April for a "mild case of pneumonia." He was also hospitalized for 16 days last January, when he was temporarily placed on a ventilator and was treated in the intensive care unit for pneumonia.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. Born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts.

He also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

