Mel Bahner, 49, was arraigned on counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, theft, identity theft, unlawful use of a computer and access device fraud.

- Investigators say the ex-leader of the Bucks County Rescue Squad used public funds as a private bank account, padding his paycheck, repairing his son’s car and even buying firearms.

49-year-old Mel Bahner surrendered Friday. The chief of the rescue squad, serving both Bristol Township and Borough from 2009 until July of last year, is accused of stealing over $157,000.

He was pushed out of the rescue squad over a year ago when questions arose. A probe by the office of the Bucks County District Attorney found much more.

"The unauthorized issuance of checks and in most cases he forged other signatures to allow the use of those checks," Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Marc Furber said.

In a statement the rescue unit writes the:

“Bucks County Rescue Squad now conducts monthly audits through its accountants to ensure that all payments are for legitimate purposes...”