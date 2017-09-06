- Gas prices continue to rise since Hurricane Harvey and now Irma. These are the highest gas prices in this region in over two years.

"I literally just checked when I was just about to pump the gas," said Christy Katubi. She’s been keeping an eye on rising gas prices since Hurricane Harvey.

"I think I've noticed it's been 54 cents," she said. And she's not the only one especially now that Irma is churning in the Atlantic Ocean and heading toward the U.S. coast.

"I just put $70 in it for 24 gallons and if I remember it was $48 or $50 dollars," said Jim Stewart.

According to AAA, gas price averages have increased since Harvey hit almost two weeks ago. In the Philadelphia 5 county area, gas is up 40 cents a gallon. In South Jersey, it’s up 46 cents a gallon and nationally the average increase is 32 cents.

"These are the highest gas prices in this region in over two years," said Jana Tidwell with AAA Public Affairs.

"The increases on a daily basis have started to slow down somewhat and will begin to level off and even retreat as the refineries are back up and running now," she said.

Larry Cox says he hasn't seen a drastic increase in his area but he's concerned because he usually drives a 15 passenger van for his 10 children

"I pay attention but I need it regardless so it makes a difference on which of my vehicles I drive though," said Cox.

Win Ferris knows he can't change the weather so he's thinking about changing what he drives.

"Let's go with the electric cars," he said.