Goose attacks teen golfer during Michigan tournament

- A mama goose in a "fowl" mood went after a high school golfer in Michigan, knocking him to the ground for getting a little too close to her nest.

Blissfield Athletics posted the photos taken by Devon Pitts on Twitter and said that the golfer, Isaac Couling, was OK, but "his pride was hurt." The photos of the teen's attack have quickly gone viral.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Couling was playing in a tournament Saturday at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Adrian. The players were walking along the seventh-hole fairway when he strayed a little too close to the nest, and the goose went after Couling.

The photos got the attention of the PGA, which stated, "Though geese can be beautiful when watching them fly in flocks, the truth is they can be a real nuisance to golfers. And that's without them attacking golfers."

