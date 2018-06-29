Governor Murphy, lawmakers set to continue budget negotiations

(Gov. Phil Murphy) (Gov. Phil Murphy)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders are still working on resolving budget differences ahead of a looming deadline.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said that he, Senate President Steve Sweeney and others would be meeting Friday.

They face a midnight Saturday deadline to enact a balanced budget or face a state government shutdown.

Lawmakers met at Murphy's office Thursday for more than two hours.

The biggest disagreement has been over how to pay for a nearly $37 billion state budget.

Murphy is seeking a hike on taxes on people earning more than $1 million. Sweeney and Coughlin have instead called for raising taxes on high-earning businesses.

Murphy and lawmakers have shuttled offers back and forth this week, but so far have not announced a deal.