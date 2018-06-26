Drive-by shooter opens fire on crowd at candlelight vigil

- People at a prayer vigil in Dallas were the target of a drive-by shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened as about 200 people gathered to remember the victims of Sunday’s deadly home invasion robbery.

Dallas police said a man in a White Ford Crown Victoria disturbed the vigil by revving his engine. Another man approached the car to ask him to stop and the two got into an argument. Both men pulled out guns.

The man in the car took off and started firing, hitting the other man in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A woman’s car was hit by a bullet but she was not hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter. They're also still looking for the four men who stormed 30-year-old Jimmy Giddings’ home on Veterans Drive early Sunday morning.

Giddings was shot and killed and his girlfriend was injured. A child in the home was not hurt.

Police are hoping for tips to identify the men seen on surveillance video.