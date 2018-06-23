Hank Aaron: 'I wouldn't visit the White House... no one there I want to see'

ATLANTA (Fox 32 News) - Hall of Famer Hank Aaron said that he would not want to visit the White House, if asked.

Aaron was asked about NFL players voicing their opinions during his "Hank Aaron Champion for Justice Awards," reported the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“I think they ought to voice their opinion, regardless of what one may think,” Aaron said. “We didn’t get to where we are today because we kept our mouth closed or scratched our head and sat and didn’t do anything... I probably would be the same way, there’s no question about it.”

Then he went on to say:

“Would I visit the White House? I have no reason to go. I’ve been there once or twice. And there’s nobody there I want to see."

Read more on the Atlanta Journal Constitution.