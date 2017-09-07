Hank's Take: Miss America contestants thoughts with hometowns

- Some of the ladies competing in this weekend’s Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City have a bit more than winning on their minds. “It’s just been amazing, but yet a confusing feeling because I’m here in Atlantic City and excited as I am to be here – obviously my hometown’s in a state of catastrophe,” says Miss Texas, Margana Wood, who hails from Houston. “We’re just recovering from the storm, so we’re just taking it day by day.”

Miss Georgia, Alyssa Beasley, is from Brunswick, just a few miles north of the Florida-Georgia line. If Hurricane Irma stays on it’s current track, she says Brunswick will get walloped, but she feels like doing her job in the pageant is the best thing she can do. “So give them something to hope for, something to cheer for, in the midst of all the chaos and the pain,” she says from the Boardwalk Hall media room.

I had wanted to speak with Miss Florida, but I wound up meeting her Outstanding Teen, 16 year-old Reece Weaver. She’s from Jacksonville and she says people are stressed and hoarding resources. “My dad was actually afraid because he works in the lawn business, and he was scared because there wasn’t any gas in the gas stations.”

The contest will air at 9 o’clock on Sunday. I hope they all win. I’m Hank, and that’s my take.

