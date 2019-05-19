< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407818521-407817396" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Posted May 19 2019 05:32PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto also went deep to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-5 victory Sunday.</p><p>Harper's tiebreaking, two-run shot in the sixth inning wasn't as prodigious as his 466-foot drive in Saturday's 2-1 victory, but this 404-footer had plenty of distance to clear the right-center wall for the NL East leaders.</p><p>The $330 million slugger also had an RBI groundout in the second.</p><p>Ryan McMahon hit two homers, and Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story also went deep for the Rockies on a picturesque, 85-degree day with the wind blowing out to center. Colorado, which dropped 9½ games behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, has lost four straight.</p><p>Realmuto tied it at 5 in the sixth with his first career pinch-hit homer, a two-run shot to left off Bryan Shaw (2-1). Rockies manager Bud Black lifted Shaw for Mike Dunn with one on and two outs to face Harper, who launched a 3-1 slider into Philadelphia's bullpen. That set off a wild celebration from the crowd of 38,603 - many of them kids wearing an arm sleeve giveaway similar to Harper's.</p><p>Edgar Garcia (1-0) got one out in the sixth for his first major league win. Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.</p><p>Rockies starter Kyle Freeland continued to struggle. Freeland finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting last season while setting a club record for the lowest ERA (2.85) by a lefty starter. But he exited after just 1 2/3 innings Sunday, giving up three runs and four hits. Freeland has an 8.03 ERA in his last five starts while allowing 28 hits - nine homers - over 24 2/3 innings with 14 walks.</p><p>Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff was tagged for three home runs. He has served up five long balls in his last two games after not giving up a homer over 31 innings to start the season.</p><p>Despite Freeland's troubles, Colorado led 5-3 after McMahon went deep for the second time when he drove Jose Alvarez's 80 mph curve into the seats in right. In the fourth, McMahon cleared the wall in left. He has two career two-homer games - both against the Phillies this season.</p><p>Blackmon opened the game with his 33rd leadoff homer, tying Paul Molitor for 12th on the career list.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Phillies: Activated INF-OF Scott Kingery (strained right hamstring) from the injured list and sent OF Nick Williams to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. More News Stories

Defunct Bethlehem steelmaker headquarters imploded

By Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press

Posted May 19 2019 07:14AM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 01:42PM EDT

Sixteen thousand tons of Bethlehem Steel collapsed in a matter of seconds Sunday as a demolition crew imploded Martin Tower, the defunct steelmaker's former world headquarters. Crowds gathered to watch the demolition of the area's tallest building, a 21-story monolith that opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel's power and profitability but had stood vacant for a dozen years after America's second-largest steelmaker went out of business. Explosives took out Martin Tower's steel supports and crumpled the 47-year-old building, which had earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places despite its relatively young age. The implosion, which took 16 seconds, created a thick plume of dust that lingered for several minutes. data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/bethlehem_tower_implosion_01_051919_1558264369906_7288191_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/bethlehem_tower_implosion_01_051919_1558264369906_7288191_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/bethlehem_tower_implosion_01_051919_1558264369906_7288191_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/bethlehem_tower_implosion_01_051919_1558264369906_7288191_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 29&#39;s Kelly Rule is live with more from Bethlehem, where a defunct steelmaker&#39;s former world headquarters was demolished Sunday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defunct Bethlehem steelmaker headquarters imploded</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 01:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sixteen thousand tons of Bethlehem Steel collapsed in a matter of seconds Sunday as a demolition crew imploded Martin Tower, the defunct steelmaker's former world headquarters. </p><p>Crowds gathered to watch the demolition of the area's tallest building, a 21-story monolith that opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel's power and profitability but had stood vacant for a dozen years after America's second-largest steelmaker went out of business. </p><p>Explosives took out Martin Tower's steel supports and crumpled the 47-year-old building, which had earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places despite its relatively young age. Police: Man lured teenage girl to car, showed her pornography

Posted May 19 2019 06:17PM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 06:32PM EDT

Police are searching for a man in Hamilton, N.J. after he allegedly lured a teenage girl to his car and showed her pornography Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident took place on Harrison Street and Lafayette Avenue. The man pulled up in a white Ford Escape and called the girl over to his car to ask for directions. That is when police say the man was watching pornography on his phone. That is when police say the man was watching pornography on his phone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-killed-in-single-car-fatal-crash-in-delaware" title="Man killed in single-car fatal crash in Delaware" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man killed in single-car fatal crash in Delaware

Posted May 19 2019 04:15PM EDT

A 38-year-old man has been killed in a single-car crash in Delaware. State police say the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Accent failed to negotiate a left curve in Millsboro and struck a utility pole. The driver was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding his name until his family can be notified. Police are withholding his name until his family can be notified.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-lures-teen-girl-to-car-shows-her-pornography"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/vlcsnap-2019-05-19-18h11m02s0_1558303893209_7289119_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HamiltonNJ_ChildLuring"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man lured teenage girl to car, showed her pornography</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trayvon-martin-s-mom-announces-run-for-office-in-miami"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY_Sybrina%20Fulton_051919_1558290763665.png_7288655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sybrina Fulton speaks on stage at "Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" Screening on July 26, 2018 in Venice, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Paramount Network) " title="GETTY_Sybrina Fulton_051919_1558290763665.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trayvon Martin's mom announces run for office in Miami</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stacey-abrams-female-presidential-candidates-rally-against-antiabortion-laws"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images" title="1054711258_1558271850210-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stacey Abrams, female presidential candidates rally against anti-abortion laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-partly-sunny-sunday-with-warm-temps-scattered-thunderstorms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7288364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190519113749"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Partly sunny Sunday with warm temps, scattered thunderstorms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-mexico-little-league-park-plagued-by-hypodermic-needles-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/needles_heroin_drugs_overdose_epidemic_addiction_generic_011018_1515611844131_4791210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/needles_heroin_drugs_overdose_epidemic_addiction_generic_011018_1515611844131_4791210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/needles_heroin_drugs_overdose_epidemic_addiction_generic_011018_1515611844131_4791210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/needles_heroin_drugs_overdose_epidemic_addiction_generic_011018_1515611844131_4791210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/needles_heroin_drugs_overdose_epidemic_addiction_generic_011018_1515611844131_4791210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cat&#x20;Branchman&#x20;via&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New Mexico Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harper-realmuto-power-phillies-past-rockies-7-5-for-sweep" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-1145098428_1558301558892_7289105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hunter&#x20;Martin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/james-gunn-says-hes-a-better-person-after-being-fired" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/19/GunnGetty_1558300644436_7289210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/19/GunnGetty_1558300644436_7289210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/19/GunnGetty_1558300644436_7289210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/19/GunnGetty_1558300644436_7289210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/19/GunnGetty_1558300644436_7289210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Polk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>James Gunn says he's a better person after being fired</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-year-old-struck-killed-by-vehicle-in-newark" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Newark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-killed-in-single-car-fatal-crash-in-delaware" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man killed in single-car fatal crash in Delaware</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 