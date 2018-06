Pleasant Lake, Indiana (Fox 32 News) - An Indiana girl has raised more than $200,000 to pay for her bone marrow transplant.

Olivia Stoy learned in March that her lymphoblastic lymphoma had relapsed. She needs the bone marrow transplant by July, and the insurance company will not pay for the $900,000 procedure, Fox News reported.

The hospital has agreed to charge the family $350,000 and they are racing to raise the money via GoFundMe.