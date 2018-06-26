JetBlue aircraft's radio silence prompts police response at JFK
NEW YORK (FOX5NY.COM) - Port Authority police vehicles surrounded a JetBlue aircraft at John F. Kennedy Airport Tuesday evening after air-traffic controllers couldn't reach the crew on the radio, prompting the concern that a security threat or other emergency was unfolding.
Several videos posted to social media show a large response by police and emergency vehicles on the deck around an Airbus A320.
But the airliner, JetBlue 1623, apparently had a radio equipment problem while taxiing for departure around 8 p.m. so the crew requested to return to the ramp, according to the FAA, which is investigating.
Due to the radio communications failure, a false alarm was sent to the tower, prompting the police response, according to the Port Authority Police Department. Police officers inspected and cleared the plane of any security threat.
JetBlue flight B6 1623 stuck on tarmac @JFKairport @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/b9hBJs29Mj— Ardhyana Dewi (@rashfairchildxx) June 27, 2018