JetBlue aircraft's radio silence prompts police response at JFK

- Port Authority police vehicles surrounded a JetBlue aircraft at John F. Kennedy Airport Tuesday evening after air-traffic controllers couldn't reach the crew on the radio, prompting the concern that a security threat or other emergency was unfolding.

Several videos posted to social media show a large response by police and emergency vehicles on the deck around an Airbus A320.

But the airliner, JetBlue 1623, apparently had a radio equipment problem while taxiing for departure around 8 p.m. so the crew requested to return to the ramp, according to the FAA, which is investigating.

Due to the radio communications failure, a false alarm was sent to the tower, prompting the police response, according to the Port Authority Police Department. Police officers inspected and cleared the plane of any security threat.