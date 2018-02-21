Legoland cleared after "concerning message"

- Guests at Legoland Florida were kept inside the park while deputies investigated a possible threat earlier this afternoon.

Police in Winter Haven say a “note with a concerning message” was found inside a family bathroom. Officers and Polk deputies walked the park, looking for anything unusual.

“At this time nothing has been found and there is no reason to believe the note is a credible threat,” a WHPD spokesman offered at the time.

Meanwhile, in what police said was an abundance of caution, park guests were not being allowed to enter or leave.

The all-clear was given before 2 p.m. "No threat exists," the park tweeted. "The resort will operate normally for the rest of the day."

Many Florida schools have been dealing with similar threats since last week's deadly rampage at a high school in Parkland. Several arrests have been made, but law enforcement says none of the threats appeared legitimate.