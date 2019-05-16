Lawmakers approved legislation authorizing the installation of speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County line.
The 12-lane drag strip, otherwise known as Roosevelt Boulevard, is about to have a set of brakes applied to the wallets of motorists. Start getting used to the idea of speed cameras.
The cameras will photograph vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit and the vehicle owner will get a minimum $100 fine in the mail. The faster you drive, the bigger the fine.