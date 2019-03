- It was an unbelievable moment for a local high school basketball team. With the state playoffs on the line, they won the game at the sound of the buzzer.

Palymra High School boys basketball was down by one against Asbury Park in the first round of the state playoffs. Seconds to go in overtime Tuesday night and Malik Muriel came through with the buzzer-beater. The final score was 67-65.

"As soon as it left my hands, it was centered with the rim. So I thought I was gonna bank it, but it went straight in," Malik Muriel told FOX 29.

"That's one of those moments you are never gonna forget for the rest of your life," head basketball coach Brian Harding said.

The senior came through in a clinch.

"One of the hardest working kids we've ever seen. He has 115 3s in his career. He hit another magical shot," Harding explained.

Muriel is one of five senior starters on the team. They call themselves the 'Fab Five'.

"For a basketball coach it doesn't get any better. You have kids you've known since the 7th grade and they work their tails off and then they come up and make a lifetime shot—it's priceless," Harding said.

It's not the first buzzer-beater for this kid. Rewind to their season opener against Holy Cross—forcing overtime—and getting the win.

"I hit the same exact shot, just about in that same spot, top of the key, same shot," player Malik Muriel said.

Now, they have the chance to do it again. The second round of playoffs start Thursday at 7 p.m.

"When you believe in each other and you're playing for each other and you're playing for your school and the community great things can happen," Harding said.