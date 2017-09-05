Local family donates RV to Harvey victims in need

- As Harvey recovery efforts continue in Texas, locals continue to rise to the occasion and offer help to those who need it most.

In Chadds Ford, Mary Liz Cawley said the RV sitting in her driveway gave her an idea.

“I reached out to three different people in Houston asking if they wanted an RV for someone to live in and all three immediately responded positively that they wanted it and they needed it,” Mary Liz told FOX 29.

The Cawley’s family RV, affectionately referred to as the ‘Funky Waffle,’ has been a bit of a community vehicle. Inside are notes from all of the people who have borrowed it over the years, so sharing to them comes naturally. But giving it away? Mary Liz said it wasn’t a hard decision for them.

“It was just a no brainer, rather than sit in our driveway,” she said. “If someone can live in it, it just made sense to me.”

Their generosity was obvious, but as the Cawley’s showed FOX 29’s Bill Anderson around the RV that they’ll drive to Houston to give to a couple and their young daughter, they continuously minimized the significance of their actions.

Mary Liz chose to give more credit to others who joined in on rehabbing the RV.

“That’s the magic,” she said. “Not the donation of the RV, but the magic of this community coming together and helping strangers.”

When the Cawleys decided to donate the RV, they took to Facebook to see who could help repair and improve it for the new family. It didn’t take long to get answers. Local students came by and painted it, family members made a GoFundMe page, volunteers put supplies in the cabinets and local contractors volunteered to do renovations.

Scott Megill told FOX 29 we should all chip in in any way possible.

“Do whatever you can,” he said. “And when all those people do a little bit, it’s amazing the combined effort that it turns out to be.”

By the end of the week, the Funky Waffle will have new beds, new floors, an inspiring new paint job and be on the road, ready for its new mission.