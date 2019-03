- A $1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket was sold in Delaware County, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket from the Tuesday, Feb. 26 drawing was sold at Domestic and Imported Beverages on Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 10-12-14-24-60, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 20, to win the $1 million prize, less applicable withholding.

The retailer earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the Tuesday drawing, which boosted the jackpot to a $267 million annuity value, or $161.7 million cash. The next Mega Millions drawing is slated for Friday.