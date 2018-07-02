1 teen killed, another injured after shooting in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a double shooting in South Philadelphia left one teenager dead and another injured overnight. Police are investigating after a double shooting in South Philadelphia left one teenager dead and another injured overnight.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of 16th and Catharine Streeets, where an unidentified 19-year-old was found shot in the head and arms.

The victim was pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight.

25 shots fired in Graduate Hospital neighborhood 16th&Catherine murder could’ve taken more lives than the 19yr old shot&killed. As bullets hit cars&one shot thru 2nd floor of home lodged into mattress where people hit the floor to take cover just before midnight @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/7Z6fUQ4lL4 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) July 2, 2018

While on the scene, police discovered an 18-year-old victim had been transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition. The victim reportedly ran to a home on the 700 block of South Dorrance Street after being shot.

Police say 25 spent shell casings, fired from a semi-automatic weapon, were recovered from the scene. Two vehicles were reportedly sprayed with bullets. One bullet also reportedly struck the second floor window of an occupied home and lodged into a mattress.

No other injuries were reported.

Two or three other young men on the street, who police say were with the two victims during the shooting, are being interviewed by police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.