- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting at a Southwest Philadelphia corner store overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of Island and Woodland Avenues, where the victim was shot.

Authorities say the boy had parked his bike and was heading into the store when at least eight shots rang out. The boy, who was hit twice in the abdomen, then ran inside of the store but soon fell to the ground.

Some people inside the store tried to help the boy before emergency responders arrived. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he underwent surgery. He remains in critical condition.

Police say the shots were fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon, with five shots striking the door of the variety store.

13 yr old’s bicycle outside 24 hour convenience store at Island&Woodland Avenues where he shot after midnight as he was inside from gun fired from outside the store. He’s critical, bullet holes in door&windows. Shooting seen on both inside&outside surveillance @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/P6CUmhWJbU — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 1, 2019

About 15-20 customers and employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Eight spent shell casings were recovered about 75 feet from the store.

It remains unclear if the 13-year-old was the shooter's intended target.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.